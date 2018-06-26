Serj Tankian, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan exchange ideas on interesting projects
YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. World famous rock musician, soloist of SOAD group Serj Tankian and Minister of Diaspora of Armenia exchanged ideas on some interesting projects. Serzh Tankian also met with Culture Minister of Armenia Lilit Makunts.
ARMENPRESS reports Tankian posted a photo on his “Instagram” page with Diaspora Minister Mkhitar Hayrapetyan with the following note “Meet the new Minister of Diaspora of Armenia Mkhitar Hayrapetyan. We exchanged some interesting project ideas”.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
