Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 June

Serj Tankian, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan exchange ideas on interesting projects


YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. World famous rock musician, soloist of SOAD group Serj Tankian and Minister of Diaspora of Armenia exchanged ideas on some interesting projects. Serzh Tankian also met with Culture Minister of Armenia Lilit Makunts.

A post shared by Serj Tankian (@serjtankian) on

ARMENPRESS reports Tankian posted a photo on his “Instagram” page with Diaspora Minister Mkhitar Hayrapetyan with the following note “Meet the new Minister of Diaspora of Armenia Mkhitar Hayrapetyan. We exchanged some interesting project ideas”.

A post shared by Serj Tankian (@serjtankian) on

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration