Justice Minister assures courts in Armenia are free, no one will be privileged

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Justice Minister of Armenia Artak Zeynalyan participated in an event themed “Formation and Development of Administrative Justice in the Republic of Armenia” on June 26. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Justice of Armenia, Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Armenia Arman Tatoyan, Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council Gagik Harutyunyan, First Deputy Minister of Justice Artur Hovhannisyan, Acting President of the Court of Cassation Yervand Khundkaryan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Armenia Bernhard Matthias Kiesler, judges, German experts and others participated in the event.

Minister Zeynalyan greeted the participants of the conference and congratulated on the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Administrative court of Armenia.

According to the Minister, the Government of Armenia today enjoys very high reputation and it should also be catching for the judicial system.

In his speech the Minister referred to the phenomenon that in the past there were such state bodies that were never defeated at the administrative court or it happened so seldom that remained unnoticed. “There should be no such bodies in Armenia irrespective of its name. There must be no privileged in Armenia. The courts are free”, the Minister said, adding that no one has the right to call the judges and ask them to do a favor.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan