FM Mnatsakanyan receives representative of UNICEF to Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received on June 26 head of the office of the United Nations Children's Fund in Armenia (UNICEF) Tanya Radochay. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, greeting the guest, the FM highly appreciated the activities of the UNICEF in Armenia aimed at the protection of children’s rights, as well as the solution of healthcare and educational issues through various projects and initiatives. The Minister noted that despite the efficiency of the efforts, there are still issues deserving more attention and Armenia will continue the steps aimed at the improvement of the situation with children’s right, including through legislative amendments.

Thanking for the reception, the representative of the UNICEF in Armenia underlined the progress in Armenia in terms of protecting children’s rights in the recent years.

The interlocutors discussed issues referring to the protection of children’s rights, the challenges and priorities in this sphere, as well as the implementation of joint projects and new initiatives. In this context, a special attention was paid to the importance of recording the problems of children living in bordering communities.

The Armenian FM and the UNICEF representative also touched upon the agenda of creative education, emphasizing the success of Armenia in the person of TUMO center for creative technologies, SMART educational center, the success case of Dasaran.am educational platform and the opportunities of developing new projects based on this fundament.

At the end of the meeting Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Tanya Radochay signed the 2018-2020 Action Plan of Armenia-UNICEF country programme of cooperation2016-2020.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan