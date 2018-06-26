Azerbaijan’s deputy foreign minister arrives in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. High ranking diplomats from Azerbaijan and Turkey will participate in the Ministerial Council meeting of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) in Yerevan on June 27.

Spokesperson of the MFA Armenia Tigran Balayan told ARMENPRESS that deputy foreign minister of Azerbaijan Mahmud Mammed-Guliyev will represent his country at the meeting, while Turkey will be represented by the head of the Multilateral Economic Cooperation Department of the foreign ministry.

It’s scheduled that Armenia will pass the Chairmanship of BSEC to Azerbaijan, and deputy foreign minister of Armenia Karen Nazaryan and BSEC Secretary General Michael Christides will issue a stamen for media.

Armenia, Albania, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine are members to the organization.

