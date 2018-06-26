Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-06-18

YEREVAN, 26 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.11 drams to 482.23 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.13 drams to 561.70 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.66 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.58 drams to 637.94 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 11.47 drams to 19669.99 drams. Silver price down by 0.83 drams to 253.88 drams. Platinum price up by 12.44 drams to 13457.52 drams.