Armenian President meets with heads of major French enterprises in Paris

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. On the sidelines of his visit to Paris from June 24 to 25, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with heads of more than 20 major French enterprises, including Dassault systems, Channel, Crédit Agricole Bank, Aéroport de Paris, Lactalis group, CNIM, Egis-Group, Surys and etc, the Presidential Office told Armenpress

During the meetings President Sarkissian introduced Armenia’s investment environment, in particular, the recent political changes in Armenia, under the light of the reforms by the new leadership aimed at creating an equal and legal business environment. The President affirmed the leadership’s readiness and commitment to create necessary favorable conditions for foreign investments in Armenia.

Armen Sarkissian highlighted the attraction to invest in Armenia with the potential and possibility to enter the markets of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Iran.

President Sarkissian also touched upon the economic forum which will be held this year in October on the sidelines of the Francophonie summit in Yerevan and invited the enterprises to bring their active participation to the event.

