OSCE Secretary General, Russian deputy FM discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict
17:07, 26 June, 2018
Secretary General of the OSCE Thomas Greminger and Russia’s deputy minister of foreign affairs Alexander Grushko discussed the organization’s contribution in the settlement of the Ukraine’s east, Transnistrian and NK conflicts at a June 26 meeting in Vienna, Austria, TASS reports.
The sides also discussed the OSCE work within the framework of the Geneva talks over security and stability of Transcaucasia.
Individual aspects of OSCE field missions and OSCE institutions were also discussed.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
