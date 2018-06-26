Vice Speaker Sharmazanov introduces Armenia’s stance on NK conflict settlement to Albanian parliament speaker

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov presented details over the meeting with the speaker of the parliament of Albania which was held on the sidelines of the session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC), reports Armenpress.

During today’s press conference in the Armenian Parliament, Eduard Sharmazanov said a very complex, but at the same time an appreciable meeting was held which can be assessed as effective. “You know that Armenia and Albania have different views on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the Armenian-Turkish relations and Kosovo issue. I have presented our position. The Albanian side was mainly interested in the Armenian-Turkish relations and the Karabakh conflict. I have stated very clearly that the Karabakh conflict should be settled exclusively based on the three principles. And the most important is that I have directly stated at the meeting that Turkey has nothing to do in the NK conflict settlement process”, Sharmazanov said.

The Vice Speaker said he told the Albanian parliament speaker that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship deals with the NK conflict settlement which is co-chaired by the US, Russia and France. “I have said that there are the Madrid principles, the three principles which serve base for the conflict settlement – non-use of force, exercise of right to self-determination and territorial integrity, and the conflict should be solved exclusively through these means. Moreover, I have presented the militaristic rhetoric and unconstructive approach of the Azerbaijani leadership. At least over the past years, starting from the April war up to now, Azerbaijan torpedoes the negotiations in the Artsakh settlement process and is a threat for the region”, Eduard Sharmazanov said.

He said if there is a side which doesn’t take steps that will derive from the logic of regional peace, that is Azerbaijan. “I have presented numerous statements of the Azerbaijani leader to the Albanian parliament speaker where he [Ilham Aliyev] is talking about his ambitions not only towards Artsakh, but also the territory of the Republic of Armenia”.

As for the Armenian-Turkish relations, Eduard Sharmazanov said Armenia supports establishing relations with neighbors without preconditions. He stated that Armenia is a sovereign country and will not allow anyone to talk to it with the language of blackmail and preconditions.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan