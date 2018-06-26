Central Bank maintains 6,0% refinancing rate

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank Council has decided to keep the refinancing rate unchanged – 6.0%.

The Central Bank said that a 1,0% deflation was recorded in May of 2018 – against the previous year’s 0,2%, during which the 12-months inflation continued to drop – amounting 1,6% in the end of the month. At the same time, normal inflation was also lower than CB expectations.

The CB said that economic activity in the second quarter of the year is evaluated higher than expected – due to high growth of productivity in construction and service sectors.

The full press release of the Central Bank is available in Armenian.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan