‘Need more responsible and sensible negotiating party’ - Armenian FM comments on Aliyev’s statements
YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. There can be no alternative to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict within the format of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said on Twitter, commenting on Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev’s thunderous statements during a military parade in Baku, reports Armenpress.
“The settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict can be achieved exclusively through peaceful negotiations within the format of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. War mongering and saber rattling are irrelevant, deplorable if not preposterous. Inconsistency of language for internal consumption and at negotiations doesn’t work. Need a more responsible and sensible negotiating party across the table”, the Armenian FM tweeted.
