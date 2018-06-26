PM Nikol Pashinyan instructs law enforcement agencies to strictly adhere to human rights protection, lawfulness in anti-corruption fight

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has chaired a consultation with law enforcement agencies on the ongoing fight against corruption, the government’s press service said.

“Today, I think the fight against corruption is the most discussed topic in Armenia and a serious activeness of the law enforcement agencies and the government exists. This is natural because we have declared the fight against corruption to be one of the important priorities of the government. In the context of this process, it is necessary to strictly adhere to lawfulness, protection of human rights, respect for human rights, in order for there not to be any other interpretation of the actions of law enforcement agencies.

When we opened the chapter of the fight against corruption in Armenia, we simultaneously closed the chapter of political prisoners and political persecutions, possible political persecutions. It is very important that the actions of law enforcement agencies don’t have legal grounds for being interpreted otherwise. I find it very important for us to reach a common understanding in this format and first of all be sure that the fight against corruption will continue, secondly the process will continue more efficiently and during this process human rights, lawfulness and overall the interests of the society will be guaranteed,” the Prime Minister said.

After the PM’s remarks, law enforcement officials briefed Pashinyan on the anti-corruption work. Issues related to raising efficiency of partnership between law enforcement agencies were discussed.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan