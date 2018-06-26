Eurasian Development Bank adopts new strategy: investment portfolio to be expanded

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has approved its 2018-2022 mid-term strategy during a council sitting, EDB said in a statement.

The sitting was chaired by Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Bakhytzhan Sagintayev.

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan also took part in the sitting which took place in Astana.

According to the new strategy, the bank will continue focusing on funding projects with large integration result and projects aimed at development of national projects.

The ongoing investment portfolio volume in the end of 2022 is planned to grow from 2,3 to 3,6 billion dollars.

The total volume of the bank’s new projects will amount to 4,6 billion dollars.

The new strategy envisions the enhancement of the Bank’s resources in the member states’ national currencies in greatest demand among its clients. It is also planned to enhance cooperation with governmental authorities in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states to connect the Bank to various mechanisms aimed at deepening integration between the EAEU.

The Bank’s “optimal” share in projects is targeted to amount between US $20 million and US $200 million; however, this does not preclude the Bank’s involvement in projects with a lower value, particularly in the member states with relatively small economies.

Keeping up with its established investment preferences, the EDB will continue to support infrastructure development, the power sector, mechanical engineering, metallurgy, the chemical and petrochemical sectors, mining, and oil and gas. The new industries to be supported by the Bank will be agribusiness and information technology, both of strategic importance to the EDB member states.

