Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia congratulates President Sarkissian on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia sent a congratulatory letter to Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian on his birthday, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The letter reads:

“Your Excellency,

Honorable President,

Accept my sincere congratulations on your 65th birthday.

By devoting your life to a scientific activity and public service, you gained respect among broad public circles, the evidence of which is your election in the high position of the President.

I expect your attention to the needs and aspirations of the Orthodox community of the Russian Church in Armenia. I think by your active support the traditional good relations between the Armenian Apostolic and Russian Orthodox Churches will develop by contributing to establishing high moral values in the people’s life, principles of consent and mutual understanding.

I wish you good health, God’s help and success in your work, and peace and prosperity to the Armenian people”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan