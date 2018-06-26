President of Uzbekistan congratulates Armenian counterpart on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev sent a congratulatory letter to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on the 65th birthday, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“Dear Mr. President,

Accept my warmest congratulations and best wishes on your birthday.

I am confident that the Uzbek-Armenian relations, which are based on mutual respect and principles to take into account the interests of each other, will continue consistently developing and deepening for the benefit of our countries and peoples.

I wish you good health, welfare and new achievements, and peace and prosperity to the good people of Armenia”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



