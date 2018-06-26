Armenian FM holds meeting with ANCA chairman

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on June 26 received chairman of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Raffi Hamparian, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest, the foreign minister attached importance to the ANCA’s active role in the life of the American-Armenian community and its activity aimed at constantly raising pan-Armenian issues within the US administration.

In his turn the ANCA chairman introduced the FM on the Committee’s activity, ongoing and future programs.

During the meeting a number of issues relating to the Armenian-American relations were discussed. The officials exchanged views on the joint steps to be taken for implementing pan-Armenian projects.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan