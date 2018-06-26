‘Wisdom isn’t inherited’ - Armenia foreign ministry slams Aliyev’s military rhetoric

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev once again made thunderous statements and military rhetoric during a military parade in Baku.

In particular, Aliyev said that the war with Armenia isn’t over, “only the first phase of the war is over”.

He once again misled his own people, claiming that Azerbaijan has advanced in the Nakhijevan section as result of operations in June.

Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan has reacted to President Aliyev’s false statements.

“The Commander in Chief of tin troops is storming all possible heights, including postal, telegraphs and others [PTT], through the most advanced weapons. The people of Azerbaijan regret to state – wisdom isn’t inherited,” Balayan said on Twitter.

Armenia has denied Azerbaijani claims on capturing an important height in the Nakhijevan border section.

