Speaker of Parliament of Armenia holds meeting with Japanese Ambassador

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan on June 26 received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Armenia Jun Yamada, the Parliament told Armenpress.

Speaker Babloyan congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and expressed hope that Jun Yamada will contribute with his activity to intensifying and further developing the Armenian-Japanese mutual partnership.

Commenting on deepening the bilateral parliamentary relations, the Speaker attached importance to the active contacts and mutual visits of parliamentary friendship groups.

By highly valuing the friendly relations and mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries, Ara Babloyan expressed gratitude to the Japanese government for implementing support programs in Armenia for many years.

Speaker Babloyan highly appreciated the Japanese leadership’s balanced stance on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. In this context he stated that the conflict should be solved exclusively through peaceful negotiated means within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

Talking about the recent events in Armenia, the Parliament Speaker expressed hope that the bilateral friendly relations will continue.

The Ambassador also attached importance to boosting the parliamentary relations and the mutual visits between the two countries.

During the meeting issues relating to the cooperation in the fields of culture, trade-economy, healthcare and IT were touched upon.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan