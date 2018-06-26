Armenian delegation to PABSEC slams Turkey’s “inadmissible” blockade of Armenia at Tirana sitting

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Speaker of Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov has presented details from the PABSEC (Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation), which took place in Tirana, Albania.

Sharmazanov, who is a member of the Armenian delegation to PABSEC, told reporters today in the parliament that a number of important events took place during the sitting.

“First, the Republic of Armenia assumed chairmanship of this important organization. Second, all members of the delegation delivered remarks, and a number of meetings took place. Most importantly, all members of our delegation mentioned in their remarks that we oppose the PABSEC to become a more politicized and subject to putting forward preconditions or blackmail of any state organization. We are in favor for the fundamentals of the organization’s charter to be preserved. This organization is a parliamentary assembly, which has a clear economic orientation, and we are in favor of economic cooperation with all member countries, “ he said.

The Armenian delegation has also raised about Turkey’s blockade of Armenia, noting that it is inadmissible. “Individual meetings with the delegations of Russia, Moldova and Greece took place. During the meeting with the Russian delegation we attached importance to deepening Armenia-Russia cooperation in all parliamentary platforms. We had a constructive discussion with our Greek brothers,” he said.

Sharmazanov said that the upcoming sitting of the assembly will take place in November in Yerevan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan