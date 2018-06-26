‘Don’t hurry, don’t get ahead of time’ – deputy on Yerevan Mayor’s resignation demands

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Members of the Yelk and Yerkir Tsirani factions of the Yerevan City Council today raised the demands of Mayor Taron Margaryan’s resignation.

Yelk faction leader Davit Khajakyan addressed Deputy Mayor Kamo Areyan, who was chairing the sitting, asking how long the incumbent city council should function. “We are concerned over the issue of Mayor Taron Margaryan’s resignation, this closed business style shouldn’t go on. I am not hurrying over any matter, but at least citizens of Yerevan are entitled to know how long this city council must function and political forces must understand in which deadlines they should make nominations,” he said.

The Deputy Mayor, in response, urged not to hurry. “I understand your concern, but there was an answer in your speech – do not hurry, don’t get ahead of time. I think we should rely on this call,” Areyan said.

Mayor Margaryan did not attend today’s sitting citing health concerns.

Oppositionists of the Mayor are demanding his resignation for already some time now.

