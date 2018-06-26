Ambassador Matthias Kiesler wishes some provisions of Armenia’s Constitution to be included in German Constitution

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. German Ambassador to Armenia Matthias Kiesler is convinced that the new Armenian government will give key impetus to improve the administrative justice system, reports Armenpress.

During the discussion titled ‘Formation and development of administrative justice in the Republic of Armenia’, the Ambassador said the German government together with the GIZ for many years are assisting Armenia aimed at making the administrative and justice structures more effective. He added that Germany assisted the administrative court with respective literature and left a trace in the 2015 constitutional amendments.

“I would like that some provisions of Armenia’s 2015 Constitution will be included in the German Constitution”, Matthias Kiesler said.

The German Ambassador said better and successful justice has a great effect in the life of each citizen.

“I want to state that the trust towards the justice of courts plays a significant role for the formation of legal state and the positive development of any state in general”, he noted.

