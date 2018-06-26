Shots fired in Yerevan, one wounded

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan police said officers responded to a ‘shots fired’ call midnight in Yerevan’s Shahumyan Street. A call was also made from a local hospital notifying that a 38-year-old man has been hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the scene and found out that the cause of the incident was an altercation between neighbors.

According to preliminary information, a man – identified as Hrachya Gulakyan – took his brother’s rifle and shot several rounds, wounding the 38-year-old. Gulakyan, 24, was apprehended and detained.

The rifle has been confiscated.

A vehicle with blood stains was discovered near the scene. The car slammed into the gates of a nearby house, police said. Officers are investigating whether both incidents are related.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan