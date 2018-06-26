6544 registered drug addicts in Armenia: June 26 is International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. June 26 is the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The slogan of the Day is the following: ‘Listen First: Listening to children and youth is the first step to help them grow healthy and safe’.

On December 7, 1987, the UN General Assembly decided to observe 26 June as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking as an expression of its determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.

The UN General Assembly adopted three conventions aimed at fighting drug abuse and illegal trafficking. Armenia joined the UN in 1993 and ratified these conventions, the Armenian healthcare ministry told Armenpress.

The number of drug users across the world comprises nearly 1/4 billion people.

As of January 1, 2018 the number of drug addicts registered in Armenia comprises 6544, compared to the 6010 of the last year.

62% of those registered drug addicts are aged 28-49, 19% - 50-64, 17% - 19-27 and etc.

Yerevan is ranked 1st in terms of the greatest number of drug addicts (3007 pr 52%), then it is followed by Armavir (722 or 12%) and Kotayk provinces (542 or 9%).

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan