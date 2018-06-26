Yerevan Mayor skips city council sitting citing health issues

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. The 5th session of Yerevan city council’s 3rd sitting is underway in the City Hall, with 55 members of the council in attendance.

The sitting is chaired by Deputy Mayor Kamo Areyan, who noted that Mayor Taron Margaryan is absent due to health issues.

Ani Samsonyan from the Yelk faction asked Areyan why the issue of accepting the property from Yerevan Foundation as donation has been removed the agenda, and the Deputy Mayor responded that the national security service is carrying out an investigation regarding the foundation. “All documents are confiscated, the director of the foundation was detained at that time, therefore the issue was removed from the agenda due to uncertainty over the possible further events,” he said.

