Russian soldier dies in Gyumri car crash

GYUMRI, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. A Russian serviceman has died in a car crash which took place June 26 early morning in Gyumri, Armenia’s second largest city.

According to local emergency personnel, the driver – identified as Vladislav Kulakov,32, a serviceman of the 102nd Russian military base of Gyumri – slammed into a parked semi truck with his SUV. The driver was killed instantly, and a passenger, who hasn’t been identified yet, was hospitalized. The passenger was treated for injuries and was discharged, authorities said.

No other details were available at the moment.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan