White House calls on Turkey to take steps to strengthen its democracy

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. The United States calls on Turkey to take steps to strengthen its democracy and continue progress toward resolving issues between Washington D.C. and Ankara, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said at a press briefing, Armenpress reports.

Sarah Sanders said they are working to set up a call between US President Donald Trump and re-elected President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“We encourage Turkey to take steps to strengthen its democracy and continue progress toward resolving issues in the bilateral relationship”, the White House press secretary said.

