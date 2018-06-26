Two Israeli missiles strike near Damascus airport – Syrian state media

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Two missiles have reportedly landed in the vicinity of Damascus International Airport, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency.

It was not immediately clear if the missiles were intercepted or if they hit their intended target, RT reports.

There were also no immediate reports of any damage or casualties. Besides pinning the blame on Israel, Syrian state TV provided no further details on the alleged strike that took place on Monday night.

Damascus has repeatedly accused Israel of de-facto helping the terrorists and boosting their morale every time they lose ground to the Syrian government forces. Meanwhile, Israel, which rarely admits to its operations in Syria, maintains its right to intervene whenever it deems it necessary to thwart Iran’s growing influence and prevent the potential transfer of weapons to Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Just on Sunday, the Israeli Defense Forces launched a US Patriot missile at a drone allegedly coming towards the Israeli border from Syria. A pro-Damascus commander, however, said the unmanned aerial vehicle that was engaged in operations in southern Syria never intended to cross into Israel and managed to retreat without being hit.

Israel has intensified its bombing of military infrastructure in Syria over the last couple of months, arguing that the Iranian presence in the Arab Republic jeopardizes its own national security. Damascus repeatedly denied that the Iranian military has any significant presence in Syria, besides military advisers. Instead, the country’s leadership sees the Israeli actions as a violation of sovereignty. To tackle the Israeli “aggression,” the Syrian president vowed to continue building up the country’s air defenses.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan