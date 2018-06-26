LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-06-18
LONDON, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 June:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.05% to $2167.00, copper price down by 0.23% to $6785.50, lead price up by 1.17% to $2427.00, nickel price up by 0.43% to $15125.00, tin price down by 0.85% to $20375.00, zinc price down by 2.51% to $2891.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 0.38% to $79000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 10:11 British MPs vote in favour of expanding Heathrow airport
- 10:04 Two Israeli missiles strike near Damascus airport – Syrian state media
- 09:48 EU plans to implement support project for Syrian-Armenians in Armenia
- 09:43 European Stocks - 25-06-18
- 09:35 US stocks down - 25-06-18
- 09:33 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-06-18
- 09:32 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 25-06-18
- 09:30 Oil Prices Down - 25-06-18
- 00:16 Armenian side will not launch war, it’s Azerbaijan that uses militaristic rhetoric – Pashinyan
- 06.25-21:53 Former security official Vachagan Ghazaryan arrested
- 06.25-21:34 Alexander Sargsyan released
- 06.25-21:08 Diana Gasparyan appointed Etchmiadzin’s acting Mayor
- 06.25-20:20 Farmanyan hopeful Azerbaijani leadership has taken lessons from history – speech at PACE session
- 06.25-19:29 Expert advises to do business in solar energy sphere
- 06.25-19:02 Aghasi Darbinyan elected Chairman of Administrative Court of Armenia
- 06.25-18:20 Former President’s brother detained
- 06.25-17:52 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-06-18
- 06.25-17:51 Asian Stocks - 25-06-18
- 06.25-17:40 Ukrainian President congratulates Armenian counterpart on birthday
- 06.25-17:37 Suspect in 2015 armed syndicate case set free by court
- 06.25-17:34 Minister Harutyunyan highlights cooperation with Japan in general education field
- 06.25-17:32 National Security Service detains former security official
- 06.25-17:19 Arrest warrant issued for remanded MP’s wife
- 06.25-17:06 Another Armenian mayor resigns
- 06.25-16:25 Motion recognizing Armenian Genocide put into debate in Australia
- 06.25-16:04 Georgia’s new FM highly values Armenian-Georgian ties
- 06.25-16:02 Armenia to have military recruitment officers in Zvartnots airport
- 06.25-15:57 EU to impose sanctions on 11 Venezuelan officials
- 06.25-15:38 Serj Tankian to support Armenia cultural projects, innovations
- 06.25-15:20 Security Council convenes session led by PM Pashinyan
- 06.25-15:10 Liliane Maury-Pasquier elected PACE President
- 06.25-15:01 Privately-owned speed camera operators accused in embezzling traffic police for over $2 million, office raided
- 06.25-14:51 AMBER alert: Missing boy from Armenian village seen in Yerevan
- 06.25-14:28 Delegations of EP countries ready to support Armenian delegation’s resolution at EuroNest PA – senior lawmaker
- 06.25-14:24 Armenia, China seek deeper commercial ties
18:53, 06.19.2018
Viewed 2680 times Kommersant informs about Moscow's intention to supply Yerevan with Su-30SM fighter jets
12:48, 06.22.2018
Viewed 2198 times Armenian sprinter Gayane Chiloyan wins U20 Balkan Championship in Istanbul
14:30, 06.22.2018
Viewed 1875 times Many US-based Armenians willing to repatriate after government change, says Glendale Mayor
14:26, 06.19.2018
Viewed 1778 times Newlywed foreigners arrive in Stepanakert, Artsakh with bride still in wedding dress for honeymoon
22:05, 06.21.2018
Viewed 1687 times NSS Armenia detains Arakel Movsisyan, aka Shmays