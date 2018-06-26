LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-06-18

LONDON, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.05% to $2167.00, copper price down by 0.23% to $6785.50, lead price up by 1.17% to $2427.00, nickel price up by 0.43% to $15125.00, tin price down by 0.85% to $20375.00, zinc price down by 2.51% to $2891.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 0.38% to $79000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.