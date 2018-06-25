Former security official Vachagan Ghazaryan arrested

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service (NSS) detained Vachagan Ghazaryan, the former first deputy chief of the state protection service, today. He has been arrested.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Special Investigation Service, Ghazaryan is charged for providing false information in asset declaration, or hiding the information subject to declaration and unlawful enrichment,

Preliminary investigation is underway.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan