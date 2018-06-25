Alexander Sargsyan released  

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Brother of the 3rd President of Armenia Alexander Sargsyan, who had been detained earlier today, has been released, Head of Information and Public Relations Department of the Police Ashot Aharonyan told ARMENPRESS.

“He is not at the Police at the moment”, he said.

To the question if Sargsyan has been released, Aharonyan said “yes”.

