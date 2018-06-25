Expert advises to do business in solar energy sphere

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Founder of Armenian Agency of Energy, former Deputy Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources of Armenia Hayk Harutyunyan urges to do business in solar energy sphere. According to the experts there are 464 thousand private houses and 20 thousand residential buildings in Armenia on the roofs of which solar energy panels can be installed with a total of 1500 MW, while only 4 MW are being produced now. “Without the participation of the private sector the development of the sphere will be limited. Harutyunyan said, urging businessmen to invest in this sphere.

He noted that here the state also has its functions, such as creating conditions for investments which has already been done very well. The next step is to continue improving the legislation. “During the recent years we created very good conditions for the development of the sphere. I have announced several times that we have created the best conditions for solar energy. Currently there are no obstacles for each family and business to install solar panels and generate energy for their own needs”, Hayk Harutyunyan said, adding that it this will not require huge sums.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan