Former President’s brother detained

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Police have detained Alexander Sargsyan, the brother of the 3rd President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, Head of Information and Public Relations Department of the Police Ashot Aharonyan told ARMENPRESS.

“Alexander Sargsyan was detained on Yerevan’s Sayat Nova Street on suspicion of carrying illegal weapons”, Aharonyan said.

As a result of 10 days of protests Serzh Sargsyan, former President of Armenia who had just been elected Prime Minister, stepped down on April 23. Leader of the street protests, MP Nikol Pashinyan was elected new Prime Minister of Armenia on May 8.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan