Ukrainian President congratulates Armenian counterpart on birthday
17:40, 25 June, 2018
YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko sent a congratulatory letter to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on his 65th birthday, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.
The letter says:
“Dear Mr. President,
Accept my sincere congratulations on your birthday.
I believe in the necessity of effective continuation of the Armenian-Ukrainian dialogue for the benefit of the peoples of our two states.
I wish you good health, welfare and success in responsible state activity”.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
