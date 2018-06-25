Ukrainian President congratulates Armenian counterpart on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko sent a congratulatory letter to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on his 65th birthday, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“Dear Mr. President,

Accept my sincere congratulations on your birthday.

I believe in the necessity of effective continuation of the Armenian-Ukrainian dialogue for the benefit of the peoples of our two states.

I wish you good health, welfare and success in responsible state activity”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan