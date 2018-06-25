Minister Harutyunyan highlights cooperation with Japan in general education field

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Minister of education and science Arayik Harutyunyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Armenia Jun Yamada, the ministry told Armenpress.

The minister attached importance to intensifying and further developing the Armenian-Japanese ties in the education field. Introducing the upcoming reforms in the sector, the minister highlighted the cooperation in the general education sphere, especially towards the seismic safety of schools, “green schools”.

The Japanese Ambassador thanked for the existing cooperation in the field and assured that he will make all efforts to strengthen the Armenian-Japanese collaboration.

During the meeting a number of other issues relating to the future cooperation were discussed.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan