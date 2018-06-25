Georgia’s new FM highly values Armenian-Georgian ties

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on June 26 held a telephone conversation with new foreign minister of Georgia David Zalkaliani, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The Armenian FM congratulated his Georgian counterpart on appointment, wished him success in his important mission and reaffirmed the readiness of the Armenian side to continue the joint activities to further deepen the bilateral cooperation.

In his turn the Georgian FM thanked for the wishes and congratulations, stating that he highly values the relations which have been formed historically between the two peoples and states.

Commenting on the Armenian Prime Minister’s official visit to Georgia, the officials stated that the visit and the agreements reached create firm grounds for further strengthening and expanding the bilateral ties.

The sides also exchanged views on cooperation at bilateral and multilateral formats.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan