Serj Tankian to support Armenia cultural projects, innovations

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Prominent Armenian-American rock musician and political activist Serj Tankian visited the Ministry of Culture today in Yerevan, Armenia.

Minister Lilit Makunts said that two months ago she couldn’t have imagined discussing cultural programs with Tankian. “I am extremely happy for this and I would like to ask you about your plans in Armenia,” the minister said.

Serj Tankian, frontman of System Of A Down, said he has many plans.

“We have ideas about several movies together with the Creative Armenia cultural foundation, one of which, my film, will be dedicated to the velvet revolution that took place in Armenia. The idea of founding an international music festival in Armenia is being mulled for a long time. In 2017, I met several young people here, who had reached an agreement with the former minister on creating a professional record studio. I believe that this project must be initiated because the professional recording studio intended for an orchestra, namely in terms of development of filmmaking, is a necessity today in Armenia. I am personally ready to support this idea,” Tankian said.

Minister Makunts stressed that development of creative industry is a priority direction for the ministry’s cooperation with Creative Armenia, in order for the ministry to also be a factor of economic development.

The minister added that she expects the support of Tankian, as well as other prominent Diaspora Armenians who are members of Creative Armenia for discovering Armenian talents and presenting them in the global arena.

“I am sure that we will have great achievements with these new ideas, open minds, hearts, honest and sincere intentions,” the minister said.

Makunts also invited Tankian to take part in the opening of the “Goris CIS Cultural Capital 2018” event, due on July 7.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan