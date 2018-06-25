AMBER alert: Missing boy from Armenian village seen in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Police said it has received a report that Hayk Harutyunyan, the 14-year-old boy from an Armenian village who went missing June 8, has been spotted in Yerevan.

The child has been spotted today afternoon near a supermarket in the capital’s Vagharshyan Street, according to the report.

Officers have been dispatched to the location.

The boy, Hayk Harutyunyan (pictured in the photo above), a local of a village of Ararat province, has gone missing on June 8. The 14-year-old suffers from autism.

On June 22, police received a report that the boy was spotted in the town of Abovyan. But the search operations ended unsuccessfully.

Anyone having any information about the whereabouts of the boy is urged to contact police by dialing 911.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan