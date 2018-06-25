Armenia, China seek deeper commercial ties

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. The Beijing sub-council of China’s Council For Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and Armenia’s International Business Relations Support Council have signed an agreement on deepening bilateral commercial cooperation.

The International Business Relations Support Council said that the sides will maintain constant contact under the agreement to present opportunities of cooperation and future investments to one another.

An Armenian delegation was in China to present Armenian products at th 29th Harbin International Exhibition Fair. The participation was a success and next year Armenia will have a larger involvement at the event.

A number of bilateral cooperation agreements were reached at the event between the International Business Relations Support Council and local officials.

