First deputy minister of territorial administration and development receives delegation of CoE Yerevan Office

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. First deputy minister of territorial administration and development Vache Terteryan today received the delegation of the Yerevan Office of the Council of Europe (CoE) led by deputy head of Office Loreta Vioiu, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the deputy minister thanked the CoE Office for the long-term cooperation and the assistance provided for different sectors. He valued the Office’s support program aimed at strengthening local democracy.

Loreta Vioiu thanked for the reception and highly appreciated the cooperation with the ministry, attached importance to the continuation of the current program and expressed readiness to involve the entire expert potential to implement the further programs aimed at upgrading the field.

At the meeting a number of other issues were also discussed.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan