Russia’s Putin congratulates Erdogan on re-election as Turkey’s President

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election as President of Turkey, the Kremlin said in a statement, TASS reports.

“The head of state noted that the outcome of the vote fully confirms Erdogan’s great political authority, broad support of the course pursued under his leadership towards solving vital social and economic tasks facing Turkey, and enhancing the country’s foreign policy positions”, the statement said.

The Russian leader highlighted the constant development of the Russian-Turkish partnering relations which reach a strategic level with several directions. “The Russian President confirmed readiness to continue the substantive dialogue, the close joint work on bilateral, regional and international agenda, stating that it is undoubtedly in line with the interests of the Russian and Turkish peoples and ensuring peace, stability and security on the Eurasian continent”, the statement said.

Turkey’s incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been re-elected, as 99% of ballots have been counted so far in the general elections. Turkey held both presidential and parliamentary elections June 24.

