Russian State Duma Chairman highlights need to prevent escalation of situation in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin highlighted the need to prevent escalation of the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, RIA Novosti reports.

“We are also concerned over the Nagorno Karabakh issues. You know that Russia supports the peaceful settlement of this conflict. All those who act in favor of escalating the relations, who do not listen to the people’s desire to live peacefully, of course, are moving on the path to escalation. We need to do everything to prevent this”, he said in Baku during the meeting with Azerbaijani parliament speaker Ogtay Asadov.

