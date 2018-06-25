Business Armenia participates in events organized by EBRD in London

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Executive Director of Business Armenia, Mr. Armen Avak Avakian, and the (already former) Head of Donor Relations, Mr. Arman Udumyan, have participated in the series of events known as Emerging Europe held in the head office of European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in London, UK, Business Armenia told Armenpress.

The representatives of the Armenian investment promotion agency took part in the EBRD reception held in Westminster Palace in London, UK. The reception was organized for the heads of investment promotion agencies in Central and Eastern Europe was co-hosted by the UK Minister for International Trade and Minister for London.

A number of meetings and cooperation program discussions were held with the representatives of partner organizations from different states during the 2 days of the event. The Business Armenia team has presented Armenia's investment climate, the new government's policy on the increasing interest of foreign investors and the experience of the foundation. The idea of implementation of various EU-funded joint projects was discussed with the partner organizations.

“This was a unique opportunity to meet with representatives of 22 partner organizations in one place, which otherwise would be either impossible or too costly and time-consuming. We flew to London with interesting ideas and came back with preliminary agreements of effective cooperation”, Head of Donor Relations of Business Armenia, Mr. Arman Udumyan, said.

Within the scope of EBRD business meetings the Emerging Europe Award Ceremony was held, where Business Armenia was nominated as a “National Investment Promotion Agency of the Year” along with 23 organizations in the Central and Eastern Europe. The basis for the nominations was the EBRD surveys on the activities of investment promotion agencies in 23 countries.

“In addition to the meetings, we find the EBRD award methodology, according to which the choice has been made, very important. By strengthening the capabilities of Business Armenia, our organization will aim to be the best next year”, CEO of Business Armenia, Mr. Armen Avak Avakian, said.