Sizzling summer heat expected in Armenia – chief meteorologist

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Temperature in Yerevan will reach +40 degrees Celsius June 29-30, head of the meteorology center (ministry of emergency situations) Gagik Surenyan told ARMENPRESS.

He said that hot air currents are expected to reach Armenia from Iraq.

“Armenia will be under the influence of hot air currents from Iraq starting June 26, we call it a hot air wave. As result temperature will drastically grow 5-6 degrees. Temperature will reach +40 June 29-30,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan