Pentagon to build temporary camps for immigrants at two military bases

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. The US military plans to build temporary camps at two military bases for immigrants: at the moment the details are being worked out, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said during the visit in Alaska, Reuters reports.

“The details are being worked out ... about exactly how much capacity they need at the two bases, what other kinds of facilities they need built,” Mattis said

In the face of outrage at home and overseas over his crackdown on illegal immigration, Trump was forced last week to abandon his policy of separating children from parents who are apprehended for illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.

Even though the president has now ordered that families be kept together in detention during immigration proceedings, it remained unclear where families would be held while the parents face criminal charges.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



