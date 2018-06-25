Statue of Kirk Kerkorian unveiled in Gyumri, Armenia

GYUMRI, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. The statue of Kirk Kerkorian (1917-2015) was inaugurated Sunday in the Abovyan Street of Armenia’s second largest city – Gyumri.

Gyumri city officials are also considering renaming the street to Kirk Kerkorian Street.

The statue was unveiled by Mayor Samvel Balasanyan and US-based businessman Grigor Bediryan, the Gyumri native who is behind the initiative.

In his remarks, the Mayor honored Kerkorian for his charitable activities in Gyumri, which were carried out through the Lincy Foundation. “2800 apartments were built by the Lincy Foundation”, he said.

The Mayor thanked Bediryan for the initiative to erect the statue in their town. In turn, Bediryan thanked everyone who supported the initiative.

Armenian-American businessman, investor, and philanthropist Kirk Kerkorian donated multi-million dollars to Armenia through his Lincy Foundation, which was established in 1989 after the devastating earthquake of Spitak.

