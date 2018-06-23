Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 June

PM Pashinyan congratulates President Sarkissian on birthday anniversary


YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia had a telephone conversation with President Armen Sarkissian and congratulated him on the 65th birthday anniversary. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the PM wished the President good health, happiness, success and productive activities for the benefit of Armenia and the Armenian people.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




