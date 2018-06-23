Chinese President congratulates Armen Sarkissian on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on the 65th birthday anniversary.

the message runs as follows,

“Honorable Mr. President,

I have the honor to extent my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your birthday.

Armenia is a traditional friendly partner of China. In the recent years the Armenian-Chinese relations develop firmly, dynamically and consistently, while mutual trust in politics constantly deepens. The cooperation in the sidelines of “One belt, one road” initiative gives rich results and the traditional friendship between the two peoples firmly strengthens.

Attaching great importance to the development of Armenian-Chinese relations, I am ready to raise the friendly relations between the two states to a new level together with you for thebenefit of the two states and peoples.

I wish you good health and welfare”.

