Serzh Sargsyan congratulates Armen Sarkissian on birthday anniversary
YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message to the incumbent President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of the 65th birthday anniversary.
ARMENPRESS reports the message runs as follows,
“Honorable Mr. Sarkissian,
I congratulate you on the occasion of the 65th birthday anniversary.
I wish you good health, happiness and new achievements”.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 15:03 PM Pashinyan congratulates President Sarkissian on birthday anniversary
- 14:45 Chinese President congratulates Armen Sarkissian on birthday
- 13:44 Serzh Sargsyan congratulates Armen Sarkissian on birthday anniversary
- 13:30 Azerbaijan made sabotage attempt on June 17 – Defense Army
- 13:20 Lukashenko congratulates Armen Sarkissian, confident in strengthening of Armenian-Belarusian cooperation
- 12:55 Artsakh’s President congratulates Armen Sarkissian
- 12:36 Your rich life experience will become guarantee of development of Armenian statehood – Nazarbayev congratulates Armen Sarkissian
- 12:27 Putin congratulates President Sarkissian on birthday anniversary
- 12:19 President Sarkissian celebrates 65th birthday anniversary with family
- 11:36 European Stocks - 22-06-18
- 11:31 US stocks - 22-06-18
- 11:29 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-06-18
- 11:26 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 22-06-18
- 11:24 Oil Prices Up - 22-06-18
- 06.22-23:29 Luís Figo among football legends to arrive in Armenia in July
- 06.22-21:58 Pashinyan reveals his favorite national football team
- 06.22-20:49 Former MP Arakel Movsisyan disposes of illegal weapons on voluntary basis – NSS sets him free
- 06.22-20:25 Investigative Committee initiates criminal case based on searches at “Yans” restaurant
- 06.22-20:22 Status and security of Nagorno Karabakh are overarching priorities of Armenia – FM Mnatsakanyan
- 06.22-19:56 Armen Sarkissian presents Armenia’s political changes to Allan Duncan
- 06.22-18:25 Edmon Marukyan sends request to NSS Director over SRC-related scandalous recording released in 2016
- 06.22-17:47 Nikol Pashinyan presents reasons for not hurrying to hold snap elections
- 06.22-17:40 PM Pashinyan expects growth of Armenian industrial production in EAEU market
- 06.22-17:39 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-06-18
- 06.22-17:38 Asian Stocks - 22-06-18
- 06.22-17:21 ‘Armenia is committed to the exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’ – FM Mnatsakanyan’s remarks at Eastern Partnership informal ministerial meeting
- 06.22-17:17 Honest, straight relations have developed with Vladimir Putin, says Nikol Pashinyan
- 06.22-16:30 New police chief of Yerevan named
- 06.22-16:24 Local beer brewery accused in tax evasion
- 06.22-16:09 Armenian FM highlights need to refrain from actions contributing to arms race at meeting with Belarus counterpart
- 06.22-16:06 Visa facilitation and readmission with Armenia is being well implemented, says Federica Mogherini
- 06.22-15:51 Pre-remand video shows MP Manvel Grigoryan chose not to leave courtroom despite being entitled to
- 06.22-15:48 Armenia PM congratulates new Georgian counterpart on election
- 06.22-15:45 City Hall denies media reports on Yerevan mayor’s plans to resign
- 06.22-15:39 2015 gang suspect set free on bail by Yerevan court
20:09, 06.16.2018
Viewed 2392 times URGENT: Member of Parliament Manvel Grigoryan arrested by National Security Service, Speaker immediately notified
13:21, 06.16.2018
Viewed 2390 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan launches official website
18:53, 06.19.2018
Viewed 2364 times Kommersant informs about Moscow's intention to supply Yerevan with Su-30SM fighter jets
16:10, 06.16.2018
Viewed 1907 times Two intoxicated Azerbaijanis attack American off-duty soldier in Lithuania
11:00, 06.16.2018
Viewed 1851 times EXCLUSIVE: Legendary maestro Krzysztof Penderecki sits down with ARMENPRESS