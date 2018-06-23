Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 June

Serzh Sargsyan congratulates Armen Sarkissian on birthday anniversary


YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message to the incumbent President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of the 65th birthday anniversary.

ARMENPRESS reports the message runs as follows,

“Honorable Mr. Sarkissian,

I congratulate you on the occasion of the 65th birthday anniversary.

I wish you good health, happiness and new achievements”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




