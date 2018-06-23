Azerbaijan made sabotage attempt on June 17 – Defense Army

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime 150 times on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line in the period of June 17-23, during which over 1500 bullets were fired at the Armenian border guards from different caliber weapons, using also hand-held anti-tank grenades in the eastern and northern sections.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh, in addition to the mentioned violations the adversary also made sabotage attempt in the direction of one of the military positions of Artsakh’s army in the eastern direction on June 17 at about 21:45.

Defense Army’s front line units timely detected the advancement of Azerbaijani special units and repelled them.

Moves of Azerbaijani military equipment were noted during the week in different sections of the frontline.

The front line units of the Defense Army take all the necessary measures to silence the adversary’s aggression and continue to carry out a reliable defense of the military positions.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan