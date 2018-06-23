Lukashenko congratulates Armen Sarkissian, confident in strengthening of Armenian-Belarusian cooperation

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent a congratularory message to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of birthday. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the message runs as follows,

“Honorable Armen Vardanovich,

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the 65th birthday anniversary.

Your personal and business qualities, active public activity and reputation contribute to the peaceful and sustainable development of friendly Armenia.

I am deeply convinced that Belarus-Armenia constructive cooperation will be strengthened in the future thank to the relations between our countries based on trust and mutual understanding.

I heartily wish you, honorable Armen Vardanovich, good health, happiness and constant success”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan