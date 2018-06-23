Artsakh’s President congratulates Armen Sarkissian

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan addressed a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of his birthday on June 23.

As ARMNENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s office, he letter runs as follows,

"Honorable Mr. President,

On behalf of the Artsakh people, authorities and myself personally I extend my heartfelt congratulations on the 65th anniversary of Your birthday.

You have wealth of life and work experience. Serving in diverse responsible positions You have always stood out by high level of professionalism and humane qualities, championing the interests of the native state and country.

As the President of the Republic of Armenia You pursue with similar zeal and commitment Your work for the glory the Armenian statehood and our people.

Once again I take the opportunity to congratulate You once again and wish peace, robust health and all the best to You, your entire family and all Your friends."

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan